1.0.2.2
- Reworked display options on settings page to allow more flexibility with window sizing
- Added support for several new 16:9 resolutions
- Updated "A bit of Fun with Fonts" step in "The Basics" tutorial to improve the wording and to better highlight the example code
- Minor update to ROM loader to safeguard against incorrect line lengths
- Updated user settings to version 6 (if you encounter issues, delete the .settings file in application data directory and restart the game)
- Added new code examples and files from live streams and other experiments
Changed files in this update