FREM Sprite32! update for 22 October 2022

22 October 2022

Patchnotes

1.0.2.2

  • Reworked display options on settings page to allow more flexibility with window sizing
  • Added support for several new 16:9 resolutions
  • Updated "A bit of Fun with Fonts" step in "The Basics" tutorial to improve the wording and to better highlight the example code
  • Minor update to ROM loader to safeguard against incorrect line lengths
  • Updated user settings to version 6 (if you encounter issues, delete the .settings file in application data directory and restart the game)
  • Added new code examples and files from live streams and other experiments

