HellEscape update for 22 October 2022

Small technical update

Patchnotes
  • Added F1 to toggle in-game HUD.
  • Updated Photino.NET version (removed some dependencies).
  • Update Shaku version (should improve input handling and make the game more responsive).
  • Updated SINI version (will support writing comments in config.ini file - for later).
  • Optimized collision detection to support more enemies without FPS drop.
  • Changed NPCs collision with each other to take up more distance.
  • Fixed bug with collision detection and scaling.

