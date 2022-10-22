- Added F1 to toggle in-game HUD.
- Updated Photino.NET version (removed some dependencies).
- Update Shaku version (should improve input handling and make the game more responsive).
- Updated SINI version (will support writing comments in config.ini file - for later).
- Optimized collision detection to support more enemies without FPS drop.
- Changed NPCs collision with each other to take up more distance.
- Fixed bug with collision detection and scaling.
HellEscape update for 22 October 2022
Small technical update
