Halloween!
- Trot carefully as you explore the new Halloween world. This dark foggy place is lit with orange lanterns to help you find your way
- There are 4 levels in this world spanning in difficulty from easy to hard
- A new 'animal' "Pumpkin" can be found here in the 1st and 4th levels
- Unlock the new Ghost Horse skin by conversing with the spirits. Collect 3 spirits from the original worlds to haunt the game with your transparent horse
Other
- Added text to world portal screens saying that you should pick a level to play; this wasn't clear previously
- Added a large particle effect above each world portal so you can see where the entrances of each world are from far away
Changed files in this update