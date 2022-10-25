 Skip to content

Horse and Go Seek update for 25 October 2022

Halloween!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween!

  • Trot carefully as you explore the new Halloween world. This dark foggy place is lit with orange lanterns to help you find your way
  • There are 4 levels in this world spanning in difficulty from easy to hard
  • A new 'animal' "Pumpkin" can be found here in the 1st and 4th levels
  • Unlock the new Ghost Horse skin by conversing with the spirits. Collect 3 spirits from the original worlds to haunt the game with your transparent horse

Other

  • Added text to world portal screens saying that you should pick a level to play; this wasn't clear previously
  • Added a large particle effect above each world portal so you can see where the entrances of each world are from far away

