King of the Hat update for 22 October 2022

Oct 22 Fixes - Bots and Localization

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for all your feedback! We heard you on the bot issues and are pushing these changes:

  • Fixed bots standing still sometimes
  • Fixed final boss glitch
  • Fixed credits showing as one big column
  • Localization fixes for Japanese and Spanish

