Oct 22 Fixes - Bots and Localization

Thanks for all your feedback! We heard you on the bot issues and are pushing these changes:
- Fixed bots standing still sometimes
- Fixed final boss glitch
- Fixed credits showing as one big column
- Localization fixes for Japanese and Spanish
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thanks for all your feedback! We heard you on the bot issues and are pushing these changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update