 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EEvol update for 22 October 2022

v0.2 - Better connections

Share · View all patches · Build 9777843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features in v0.2:

  • Connections can transfer hormone, energy and hitpoints between cells
  • Default prey/predator DNA added
  • Organelle details shown when hovering organelle name
  • More readable DNA opcodes
  • Saved games shipped with game and saved by user in different directories
  • Legacy unused hormone pump deleted
  • Splash screen shows OpenGL device
  • Some GUI cleanup

I ran the game for 11 days while writing these updates on my RX 560.

All scenes featured are shipped with the new version as saved games.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link