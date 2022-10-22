v0.2 - Better connections

New features in v0.2:
- Connections can transfer hormone, energy and hitpoints between cells
- Default prey/predator DNA added
- Organelle details shown when hovering organelle name
- More readable DNA opcodes
- Saved games shipped with game and saved by user in different directories
- Legacy unused hormone pump deleted
- Splash screen shows OpenGL device
- Some GUI cleanup
I ran the game for 11 days while writing these updates on my RX 560.
All scenes featured are shipped with the new version as saved games.
Changed files in this update