v0.2 - Better connections

New features in v0.2:

Connections can transfer hormone, energy and hitpoints between cells

Default prey/predator DNA added

Organelle details shown when hovering organelle name

More readable DNA opcodes

Saved games shipped with game and saved by user in different directories

Legacy unused hormone pump deleted

Splash screen shows OpenGL device

Some GUI cleanup

I ran the game for 11 days while writing these updates on my RX 560.

All scenes featured are shipped with the new version as saved games.

