Share · View all patches · Build 9777830 · Last edited 22 October 2022 – 16:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, thanks for your feedback this past week. Some new changes and additions this week:

Increased flame rocket pitch angle on spawn.

Added pick-ups to player radar.

Increased base volume of Voice and SFX by 20%

Increased enemy health bar size by 25%

Re-lit the multiplayer level Streets.

Hope to add more features to customize brightness in-game. Thanks for your support and I hope you have a relaxing rest of October.