Update v0.8.024c: Prestige, Multiple Saves, Performance and more

Hi everyone!

It's been a while since our last update, but rest assured that our silence is just because we are working extremely focused on ensuring that the Early Access will have a ton of content! Today we have made available version v0.8.024c, which brings with itself a lot of internal improvements for Early Access, including significant performance improvements, resolution fixes, the Prestige system which for now is very basic but is getting expanded very soon, multiple save files... and we have worked on SO much more in these last few weeks that we can't wait to share with you!

But, without further ado, here is what you can expect in this update:

Full change list for version v0.8.024c:

General changes:

New feature: Prestige system , your characters will now earn prestige from every match and will level up permanently across matches. For now, there is no bonus for levelling up a character, but future plans will allow you to use those levels for good!

, your characters will now earn prestige from every match and will level up permanently across matches. For now, there is no bonus for levelling up a character, but future plans will allow you to use those levels for good! New feature: Multiple save files , now you can create multiple saves with different progression levels, or delete your saves if you so choose. Just please remember, deleting a save cannot be undone!

, now you can create multiple saves with different progression levels, or delete your saves if you so choose. Just please remember, deleting a save cannot be undone! Major performance improvements that should make the game a lot smoother;

Remade Damage Numbers and Health Bars from the ground up to improve the performance of these systems;

Remade the system to spawn enemies, which now should offer a more constant flow of enemies while ensuring performance does not suffer major spikes;

Fixed multiple issues related to different resolutions which should offer a smoother experience, for example, on the Steam Deck;

Power Ups that enhance skills "by tag" will highlight the skills they will be empowering;

Enemies now become greyish when they die to help differentiate between alive and dead enemies;

Tons of new sound effects all across the game;

Fixed issue where certain tooltips could go outside of the screen;

Multiple visual tweaks all across the game;

Added Frontal tag to Frozen Warhammer;

Now, as mentioned above, this is but a fraction of everything new we have added to the game these last few weeks, and we are now in the final touches before the Early Access starts! There is still a lot of work to be done, and even though there is a LOT of new things to try, the Early Access is just the beginning =)

Please do let us know if you run into any issues with this latest version, we may be a bit quieter than usual, but we are here, we are listening, and we are working hard to make sure Soulstone Survivors will be the best it can be!

Thank you all for trying the game out and for all the support so far, and I hope it will all be worth the wait!

Best wishes,