Gods of Sand update for 22 October 2022

0.4.0 - Patch Notes

Gods of Sand update for 22 October 2022

0.4.0 - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Engine:

  • Updated Game Engine to a more stable/recent version.
  • Updated backend from Mono to IL2CPP for better support accross platforms, faster code.
  • Updated Steamworks plugin to the newest version.
  • Updated all game engine modules/packages to a newer/faster/better version.
  • Added Linux support and cross-platform cloud save.

Ludus:

  • Fixed a bug causing the gladiator UI icon not updating equipped items correctly on the map panel.
  • Fixed a bug causing the tween (up/down animation) of the world map events to get slow/stop.
  • Changed background to a more detailed one to fit better with the other graphical elements.

UI:

  • Added a panel to the fight where you can see your gladiator's/enemies stats, skills, passives and items.
  • Added a "Start Fight" button, now the battle will only start if you wan't.
  • Added a "Auto-Battle" button, that resolves the battle automatically when clicked, based on a calculation of all elements of both gladiators.
  • Fixed a bug in the gladiator slot outline causing them to not update properly.
  • Fixed a bug where the player could click through UI's if the game was not focused due to a bad raycast system.
  • Fixed a bug related to mouse clicking detection on the Ludus Skills/Passives panel.
  • Fixed a bug related to mouse clicking detection on the Battle SKills/Items panel.
  • Fixed "Armor/Weapon/Item" tabs alignment to be properly centered.
  • Changed "Armor/Weapon/Item" tabs on the inventory panel, now it will pop to the front to better indicate what tab are you currently on.
  • Added a "Tiers" system to the description of armor and weapons.

Passives:

  • Added "Weaponlord" passive > Weapons give triple the extra stats it would give normally (even when weapons are changed during a fight).
  • Added "Resourceful" passive > Double consumable items values (heal, damage, effects...)
  • Added "Static Shock" passive > For each position your enemy moves, he has 50% chance of being hit by a lightning.
  • Changed "Tease" passive > Every time you receive a damage, gains +1 STR (strength).
  • Changed "Toxic Breath" passive > Damage given is now percentage (5 stacks = 5%) and max damage is limited to 5 stacks.
  • Changed "Push" passive > If you have a lower RES than your opponent you give 5 damage, otherwise you give 50% of your res + 5.
  • Changed "Weak Point" passive > Changed critical multiplier from 2.5x to 2.2x
  • Changed "Deep Relaxation" passive > Now instead of healing it will recover 50% stamina instead of 30%.
  • Changed "Blood Lust" passive > Decreased healing from 50% to 20%.

Skills:

  • Added a brand new "Silence" effect, it prevents the entity from using skills.
  • Fixed "Reverse Punch" skill not playing the SFX upon using it.
  • Fixed "Mantra" skill showing negative values upon healing enemy and fixed its size.
  • Changed "Crack Armor" skill> armor removal increased from 10% to 33% and cooldown increased from 5 to 10.
  • Changed "Push" skill > cooldown increased from 6 to 8.
  • Changed "Concentration" skill > cooldown increased from 8 to 15, changed AGI/DEX increase amount from 20% to 50%.
  • Changed "Feint" skill > Now the damage you deal is half of your AGI + 10, and cooldown was decreased from 5 to 4.
  • Changed "Unfair Exchange" skill > Now it removes only half of the INT that it was removing before.
  • Changed "Mantra" skill > Enemies will only use it if less than 90% hp (previously it was 80%) and now it recovers 5% max HP during 4 turns (previously it recovered 20% instantly), increased cooldown from 8 to 12.
  • Changed "Reinvigorate" skill > Now instead of healing the full stamina it will silence the opponent for 3 rounds.
  • Changed Silence/Stun effects text size, now it's smaller.

Armor:

  • Added 2 new full sets of armor to the game: Lamellar (Tier 5), Legionary (Tier 6).

Consumables:

  • Added missing text emitter on Health/Stamina potions causing confusion on players about them not healing properly.
  • Changed "Health Potion" > decreased healing from 15% to 10% max HP.
  • CHanged "Strong Health Potion" > decreased healing from 30% to 20% max HP.
  • Changed "Small Tonic" > now it gives a 10% buff to all stats except VIT and END for 5 turns instead of recovering stamina.
  • Changed "Strong Tonic" > now it gives a 20% buff to all stats except VIT and END for 5 turns instead of recovering stamina.
  • Added "Cannon Bomb" as the prize item from the 5th boss > Deals 20 damage and stuns the opponent for 1 turn.
  • Added "Golden Apple" as the prize item from the 6th boss > Raises all stats by 100% for the next 3 turns.

Weapons:

  • Added 2 new sets of weapons to the game (Tier 5 and Tier 6): Katar (Tier 5 Bare-Handed), Chakram (Tier 6 Bare-Handed), Kopis (Tier 5 One-Handed), Khopesh (Tier 6 One-Handed), Glaive (Tier 5 Polearm), Halberd (Tier 6 Polearm), Great Sword (Tier 5 Two-Handed), Morning Star (Tier 6 Two-Handed).
  • Changed "Tonfa" > decreased damage from 8 to 7.
  • Changed "Claws" > decreased damage from 11 to 9.
  • Changed "Gauntlets" > decreased damage from 14 to 11.
  • Changed "Katar" > decreased damage from 16 to 13.
  • Changed "Chakram" > decreased damage from 19 to 15.
  • Changed "Wooden Club" > decreased damage from 5 to 4.
  • Changed "Short Sword" > decreased damage from 8 to 6.
  • Changed "Sickle" > decreased damage from 10 to 7.
  • Changed "Gladius" > decreased damage from 12 to 9.
  • Changed "Kopis" > decreased damage from 14 to 10.
  • Changed "Khopesh" > decreased damage from 16 to 12.
  • Changed "Quarter Staff" > decreased damage from 6 to 5.
  • Changed "Hunting Spear" > decreased damage from 8 to 6.
  • Changed "Pitch Fork" > decreased damage from 10 to 6.
  • Changed "Drill" > decreased damage from 12 to 10.
  • Changed "Glaive" > decreased damage from 14 to 12.
  • Changed "Halberd" > decreased damage from 17 to 14.
  • Changed "Iron Axe" > decreased damage from 8 to 7.
  • Changed "Heavy Sabre" > decreased damage from 11 to 9.
  • Changed "Mining Hammer" > decreased damage from 13 to 12.
  • Changed "Great Sword" > decreased damage from 15 to 14.
  • Changed "Morning Star" > decreased damage from 18 to 16.
  • Changed "Agnidanda" > increased price from 20 to 60.
  • Changed "Scalpel" > increased price from 60 to 168.
  • Changed "Butcher's Hook" > increased price from 43 to 120.
  • Changed "Minotaur Mace" > decreased damage from 14 to 12, increased price from 124 to 250.

Battle:

  • Added "Beast" fights that are currently only used in "Dog Quest", but will be used more often in the future.
  • Added text that shows how much stamina was recovered upon resting.
  • Removed cooldown text on the consumable items tooltip.
  • Fixed a bug where the walk buttons from the actions panel were not showing if the player got stunned.
  • Fixed effects/texts spawning offsets to prevent texts from spawning in weird positions.
  • Fixed a bug causing extra stats not to be removed from previous weapon while changing weapons in a fight.
  • Fixed a bug causing the action buttons (attack, kick...) to be interactable even if player doesn't has enough stamina.
  • Fixed wrong numbers being shown at the skill/passives cooldown on the tooltip.
  • Fixed entities wrong position on battle scene start.
  • Changed critical damage multiplier > from 1.5x to 1.6x.
  • Changed the UI handling to be more efficient by not refreshing it all every time, now it only refreshes things that were meant to be refreshed.
  • Changed "Kick" action > Fully reworked, now it can be defended (entity doesn't get pushed), 20% critical chance, physical damage (STR / 2), gets more powerful with "Powerful Legs", stamina costs 10 more than a basic attack.

Enemy AI:

  • Changed enemy A.I. behaviour, now it's smarter while performing it's actions/skills (example: kicking when opponent is buffed, to use potions, etc..)
  • Changed Enemy entities (such as beasts, gladiators and bosses) > They can now use consumables like potions,etc...

Bosses:

  • Added 2 new bosses/arenas after the Minotaur (no spoilers, try it yourself).
  • Fixed a game-breaking bug causing bosses not to appear at all.
  • Fixed "Tease" passive not affecting bosses.
  • Changed "Ixionus" (hook) boss > now you can break his charged attack by using any push/stun skill/action.

Quests:

  • Added "Dog Quest", now you only get the dog after winning this quest.
  • Added repeatable quests that happens depending on the climate/other conditions.
  • Fixed "Alpha Arena Quest", now alpha arena will only be unlocked after the quest is done, it was being unlocked before that.
  • Fixed "Untamed Beast" quest, not it will only be triggered if you have available gladiator slots.
  • Changed "Untamed Beast" gladiator stats.

Other changes:

  • Fixed "Steam Cloud Save" misconfiguration, now it works properly ( big thanks to LobaPSD https://www.twitch.tv/lobapsd ).
  • Fixed a bug that allowed gold coins to be a negative amount.
  • Changed some formulas of the game for better balancing, including hit formula, stamina formula, and others.

QoL improvements:

  • Added a few verifications on the code to avoid errors / weird bugs that can be caused due to that.
  • Created new developer testing tools, players can expect better balancing.

