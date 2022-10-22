 Skip to content

Graffiti Battle update for 22 October 2022

Early Access Patch 1.2.9

  • Quest panels close now automatically once the player begins to move.
  • Addd new quest type, 'Follow NPC'.
  • Optimized world content, 3D models and textures.

  • Added graffitis to the starting zone - a collection of randomly spawned styles.

Changed files in this update

