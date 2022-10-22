Early Access Patch 1.2.9

- Quest panels close now automatically once the player begins to move.
- Addd new quest type, 'Follow NPC'.
- Optimized world content, 3D models and textures.
- Added graffitis to the starting zone - a collection of randomly spawned styles.
