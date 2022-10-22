 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 22 October 2022

Patch 1.01k

Patch 1.01k · Build 9777657

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! the game was updated with patch 1.01k

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed range of companion projectiles
  • Fixed few typos and interface issues
  • Fixed falling through the floor in a couple of dungeons
  • Fixed enchant weapon skill requiring stamina
  • Fixed the bug with unability quit flying sometimes
  • Fixed few instances of NPCs falling through the floor
  • Fixed enemy damage resetting in difficulty settings
  • Fixed the bug when summoned skeletons were inactive upon loading
  • Fixed the bug with horse and water swimming
  • Fixed the bug when werewolf and blood demon form were falling through the floor upon entering dungeons
  • Reduced amount of screaming for enchanted deer mount

Changes:

  • Throw weapon skill doesnt require melee weapon anymore
  • Energetic sprout now creates roots for 20 seconds instead of 10
  • Energetic sprout now can be used outside of the dungeon

Controller support improvements:

  • You can now move cursor from one side of the screen to the other, when you try to go outside of the screen
  • You can now dive in the water with controller
  • The world map can be zoomed out with triggers
  • Fixed few issues in building mode

