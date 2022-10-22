Hey everyone! the game was updated with patch 1.01k
Bugfixes:
- Fixed range of companion projectiles
- Fixed few typos and interface issues
- Fixed falling through the floor in a couple of dungeons
- Fixed enchant weapon skill requiring stamina
- Fixed the bug with unability quit flying sometimes
- Fixed few instances of NPCs falling through the floor
- Fixed enemy damage resetting in difficulty settings
- Fixed the bug when summoned skeletons were inactive upon loading
- Fixed the bug with horse and water swimming
- Fixed the bug when werewolf and blood demon form were falling through the floor upon entering dungeons
- Reduced amount of screaming for enchanted deer mount
Changes:
- Throw weapon skill doesnt require melee weapon anymore
- Energetic sprout now creates roots for 20 seconds instead of 10
- Energetic sprout now can be used outside of the dungeon
Controller support improvements:
- You can now move cursor from one side of the screen to the other, when you try to go outside of the screen
- You can now dive in the water with controller
- The world map can be zoomed out with triggers
- Fixed few issues in building mode
Changed files in this update