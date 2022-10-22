 Skip to content

Word Attack update for 22 October 2022

Update of anagrams mini game

An update to the anagrams mini game.

  • now shows word definition for anagram
  • option to allow alternate words to be ok answers
  • can exclude variant words such as those from localised dialects

