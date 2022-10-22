 Skip to content

互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 22 October 2022

Game optimization update

Share · View all patches · Build 9777509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized the key conflict problem of some of the Gamepad mapping, and added the Gamepad mapping in the lower right corner of the memory scenes
  • Increased the damage range of some of the player's in-air skills
  • Added slight self-targeting effect to the player's [Shoot] skill
  • Fixed the problem of some English line spacing errors

