- Optimized the key conflict problem of some of the Gamepad mapping, and added the Gamepad mapping in the lower right corner of the memory scenes
- Increased the damage range of some of the player's in-air skills
- Added slight self-targeting effect to the player's [Shoot] skill
- Fixed the problem of some English line spacing errors
互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 22 October 2022
Game optimization update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
