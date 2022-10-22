 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 22 October 2022

Minor bug fix to allow buying gamble items with the Buy button (heh)

Share · View all patches · Build 9777503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

313: Early Access 0.13.52 - October 22, 2022 10:40 AM EST
• Fixed a bug that prevented you from buying a gambled item the normal way. CTRL+left click worked, but clicking BUY did not.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link