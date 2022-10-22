Minor bug fix to allow buying gamble items with the Buy button (heh)

313: Early Access 0.13.52 - October 22, 2022 10:40 AM EST
• Fixed a bug that prevented you from buying a gambled item the normal way. CTRL+left click worked, but clicking BUY did not.
Nevergrind Online update for 22 October 2022
