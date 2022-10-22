 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 22 October 2022

Version 0.190b changes

Build 9777480

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed connection bugs with axles/drivetrains
Fixed connector/collision issue with solid pipes (especially large one)

Changed files in this update

Instruments of Destruction Content Depot 1428101
