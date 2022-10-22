22nd October update

- New scenario: 25 "Irresistible Force"
- New scenario: 27 "Immovable Objects"
- (Preview) 8 scenarios now available in preview skirmish mode with prototype randomised AI forces
- AI mortar smoke use
- King Tigers and Churchill Crocodiles!
- Various small improvements and bug fixes
The Troop update for 22 October 2022
