 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Troop update for 22 October 2022

22nd October update

Share · View all patches · Build 9777403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New scenario: 25 "Irresistible Force"
  • New scenario: 27 "Immovable Objects"
  • (Preview) 8 scenarios now available in preview skirmish mode with prototype randomised AI forces
  • AI mortar smoke use
  • King Tigers and Churchill Crocodiles!
  • Various small improvements and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1363741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link