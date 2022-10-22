 Skip to content

Psycho Reign update for 22 October 2022

MAJOR UPDATE! St. Temples & St. Zik Zak and Misery House having the new updates!

Build 9777387

V0.2a
St. Zik Zak

  • available to pick in the lobby again, all the previous updates are rolled out on this one too!
  • players start from the opposite side of the map to "increase" the fun :)

St. Temples

  • Papers containing the codes are re-organized on the level

Misery House

  • shotguns are now on the radar!

General

  • ambience light added to player
  • Psycho's speed and damage adjusted again
  • all level has only 1 key at the start point (as the size of each level is reduced, there is no need for a 2nd key)
  • shotgun has a flashlight attached to it to help player's aim
  • minimap adjusted on every level

... and a few more tiny thing!

FUTURE:
Next update will contain a map! :)

