MAJOR UPDATE! St. Temples & St. Zik Zak and Misery House having the new updates!

V0.2a
St. Zik Zak
- available to pick in the lobby again, all the previous updates are rolled out on this one too!
- players start from the opposite side of the map to "increase" the fun :)
St. Temples
- Papers containing the codes are re-organized on the level
Misery House
- shotguns are now on the radar!
General
- ambience light added to player
- Psycho's speed and damage adjusted again
- all level has only 1 key at the start point (as the size of each level is reduced, there is no need for a 2nd key)
- shotgun has a flashlight attached to it to help player's aim
- minimap adjusted on every level
... and a few more tiny thing!
FUTURE:
Next update will contain a map! :)
Changed files in this update