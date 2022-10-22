- [New function] Realize cloud archive function
- [NEW FEATURE] Voidwalker will enter and stop when using the Guardian of Time and Space (time lapse slows down by half)
- [NEW FEATURE] Visualization of lost artifacts and cards in adventures and traps
- [New Artifact] Voidwalker's new artifact: When damaged in an indestructible state, deal 10 damage to all enemy units
- [New Artifact] Mage's new artifact: At the end of the round, if you are in the casting state, deal 5 points of damage to random enemy units, every time you wear 1 piece of equipment, repeatedly release +2
- [New Card] Mage's new card: deal 10 points of damage to random enemy units, every time there is an enemy unit, repeatedly release +1, cost 3
- [New card] Mage's new card: deal 5 damage to random enemy units, repeat +5, cost 2
- [New card] Mage's new equipment: At the end of the round, get a magic shield equal to the number of equipped equipment
- [Art optimization] Optimized the art of the start interface, character selection interface, as well as the map and adventure interface
- [Logic optimization] Reorganized the logic of synthesizing gold cards, and fixed related bugs
- [Logical optimization] The logic of drawing cards is optimized, and the bug that the hand is full and there is no animation for drawing cards is fixed.
MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 22 October 2022
V0.6.24 added cloud archive function
Patchnotes via Steam Community
