Spell Defender update for 22 October 2022

Spells Update!

Build 9777290

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

This new update contains 10 new spells, Endless checkbox for all levels and difficulties, Artifact drops and unlearn spell drops, and much more!

Patch notes!!!!!

Spells!
  • Added 6 new actives and 4 new passives
  • balanced and optimized many other spells and level 10 upgrades
  • Leveling a spell from 9-10 now has custom text that explains the level 10 upgrade.
New difficulty levels and endless toggle!
  • Added an enemy strenght slider. You can now make game harder or easier!
  • Added endless toggle option. can be used for all modes!
Drops!
  • Added artifact drop which gives a strong buff but with a drawback!
  • Added reroll drop that lets you unlearn a spell and choose a new one!
Bugs and QOL!
  • Black goo now reduce all healing by 80% instead of 100%.
  • Meta Enhancement upgrades now go to level 7 instead of 5.

There is a big chance I have missed some changes since I do a lot of stuff and sometimes forget but lets just call those "hidden changes" :D

