Spells Update!

Hello all!
This new update contains 10 new spells, Endless checkbox for all levels and difficulties, Artifact drops and unlearn spell drops, and much more!
Patch notes!!!!!
Spells!
- Added 6 new actives and 4 new passives
- balanced and optimized many other spells and level 10 upgrades
- Leveling a spell from 9-10 now has custom text that explains the level 10 upgrade.
New difficulty levels and endless toggle!
- Added an enemy strenght slider. You can now make game harder or easier!
- Added endless toggle option. can be used for all modes!
Drops!
- Added artifact drop which gives a strong buff but with a drawback!
- Added reroll drop that lets you unlearn a spell and choose a new one!
Bugs and QOL!
- Black goo now reduce all healing by 80% instead of 100%.
- Meta Enhancement upgrades now go to level 7 instead of 5.
There is a big chance I have missed some changes since I do a lot of stuff and sometimes forget but lets just call those "hidden changes" :D
Changed files in this update