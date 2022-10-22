- Fix for Simplified Chinese localization for missions that was including English text
- Fix bad loc entry tag in French UI Councilor chat that was busting saves
Terra Invicta update for 22 October 2022
Terra Invicta Build 0.3.27 (small patch)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
