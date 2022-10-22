 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terra Invicta update for 22 October 2022

Terra Invicta Build 0.3.27 (small patch)

Share · View all patches · Build 9777210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for Simplified Chinese localization for missions that was including English text
  • Fix bad loc entry tag in French UI Councilor chat that was busting saves

Changed files in this update

Windows x64 Depot 1176471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link