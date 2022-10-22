Hotfix 1.7

Fixed unlock “Stand still for 30 seconds.”
Fixed unlock “Kill 5 bosses with an explosive weapon.”
Tweaked player ship sprites
Tweaked final boss hit animation
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed unlock “Stand still for 30 seconds.”
Fixed unlock “Kill 5 bosses with an explosive weapon.”
Tweaked player ship sprites
Tweaked final boss hit animation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update