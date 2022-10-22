 Skip to content

Void Scrappers update for 22 October 2022

Hotfix 1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9777177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed unlock “Stand still for 30 seconds.”

Fixed unlock “Kill 5 bosses with an explosive weapon.”

Tweaked player ship sprites

Tweaked final boss hit animation

