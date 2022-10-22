 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Robin Morningwood Adventure update for 22 October 2022

Update version 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9777169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers,

This update will change the following :

  • Fix an issue with dialogues. Sometimes, the text would not display.
  • Added a new objective when all endings have been seen.

Changed files in this update

Robin Morningwood Adventure PC x64 Depot 1457221
  • Loading history…
Robin Morningwood Adventure PC x86 Depot 1457222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link