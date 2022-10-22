Version 0.555092042
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug in the content loading system that could cause an infinite loading screen given certain edge-cases.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few allocation issues with bosses in Act 4.
Changed depots in beta branch