Nienix update for 22 October 2022

Bug fixes

Version 0.555092042

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug in the content loading system that could cause an infinite loading screen given certain edge-cases.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few allocation issues with bosses in Act 4.

Changed depots in beta branch

