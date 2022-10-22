 Skip to content

AudioBookConverter update for 22 October 2022

Upgrade to 6.1.2

  • Upgrade ffmpeg to 4.4.1
  • Fixed issue not loading year from m4b
  • Fixed issue not loading book number from m4b and ogg
  • Fixed issue not loading artwork from binary stream in m4b
  • Fixed issue of extra spaces in suggested file name
  • Fixed issue of sampling rate setting being ignored
  • Fixed issue of some passing not compatible bitrate and sampling rate to m4b and ogg, which resulted failure to encode (probably reason of "Start button not working"
  • Fixed issue failing to overwrite existing ogg file
  • Improved VBR mode for opus (ogg) encoding
  • Fixed error during joining mp3 files
  • Fixed issue with large file size estimation
  • Fixed issue with mp3 playback causes exceptions in logs
  • Added feature: saving default chapter parameters to be used for next books
  • Added feature: dark mode (About->Settings). Also added editable settings, which will allow more customosation in the future.
  • Added feature: support source wav files.
  • Multiple minor bugfixes and optimisations.

