Upgrade to 6.1.2

- Upgrade ffmpeg to 4.4.1
- Fixed issue not loading year from m4b
- Fixed issue not loading book number from m4b and ogg
- Fixed issue not loading artwork from binary stream in m4b
- Fixed issue of extra spaces in suggested file name
- Fixed issue of sampling rate setting being ignored
- Fixed issue of some passing not compatible bitrate and sampling rate to m4b and ogg, which resulted failure to encode (probably reason of "Start button not working"
- Fixed issue failing to overwrite existing ogg file
- Improved VBR mode for opus (ogg) encoding
- Fixed error during joining mp3 files
- Fixed issue with large file size estimation
- Fixed issue with mp3 playback causes exceptions in logs
- Added feature: saving default chapter parameters to be used for next books
- Added feature: dark mode (About->Settings). Also added editable settings, which will allow more customosation in the future.
- Added feature: support source wav files.
- Multiple minor bugfixes and optimisations.
