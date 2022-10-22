 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 22 October 2022

Updated on October 22

Share · View all patches · Build 9776749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Message interface open no display of the bug
  2. The description and name of ordinary houses have been modified
  3. Completed English translation of some contents, expected to be completed in next week's version, will be written in the next update then
  4. Fixed the bug that the city guard can't automatically resupply
  5. Increase the number of soldiers in the event of rewards increased raw food and wood materials to reduce the difficulty of the early novice.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link