- Message interface open no display of the bug
- The description and name of ordinary houses have been modified
- Completed English translation of some contents, expected to be completed in next week's version, will be written in the next update then
- Fixed the bug that the city guard can't automatically resupply
- Increase the number of soldiers in the event of rewards increased raw food and wood materials to reduce the difficulty of the early novice.
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 22 October 2022
Updated on October 22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update