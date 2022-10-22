 Skip to content

Zorbus update for 22 October 2022

Update notes for release 56.8

  • You can now use flasks (of Slime, Poison, etc.) even when hostile creatures are seen. Flasks can not be quickslotted as in the main game view it would not always be clear what item they would target.
  • New setting "Stop when mildly hostile creatures are seen" under "Autopilot" settings. Unchecked by default. If checked, prevents and stops autopilot when mildly hostile creatures or creatures that gradually turn hostile are seen. Affects all autopiloting commands (autopilot, autoexplore, autopilot to unlooted container, level loot). (thanks to DaviddesJ for the idea)
  • Fixed a bug where creatures charmed with an orb were uncharmed (orb charmed creatures should stay charmed forever). (thanks to Casey and others for reporting)
  • Fixed a bug where Scroll of Returning Shield could enchant off-hand weapons. (thanks to DaviddesJ for mentioning)

