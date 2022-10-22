 Skip to content

Champion of Venus update for 22 October 2022

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9776558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just released a small hotfix for Champion of Venus, fixing:

  • A couple of issues with sprites not displaying correctly.
  • An error screen when you attempt to enter the right corridor after freeing Gloria.

