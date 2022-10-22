Seventh Update: Online Multiplayer Update (3.0.0)

- Added Online Functionality (Use the character Reiji to physically hit the Online Box on Title Screen to reveal.)
- Added "m" to show in-game the g(ui) stats. (chat doesn't work yet.)
- Added Esc button to Quit Game. (Use I to close inventory and close merchant inventory i think or move away idk.)
- Connect/Create Random Room by hitting play button. (Prefer to use the bottom panel for creating a room with a player limit.) Or find a room using the top panel.
- Added In Online Version White Mage Girl Mizone's Frontal Controllable White Mage Bolts by moving character around. (Awesome!)
- Fixed FPS back to probably 20 - 60 FPS after implementing Online Multiplayer Functionality. Quality Settings were set high so I set them back to what they were previously. (Good Quality/Setting Named Ultra but customized to fit. Will need to figure out how to make settings like that so player user can configure to their needs sometime).
Enjoy! More to come.
Changed files in this update