- New Enemy: Forest Skeleton
- Improvement: Shoot forward animation now has in air specific animation this affects skill animations for Death Wand, Lightning rapier and Ivory Horizon.
- Improvement: If you dont have enough mana for skill and you try to use the skill, the skill icon will flash up red.
- Improvement: Gear/Weapon drop chances have been changed for all enemies. Now enemies will always drop 2 pieces of gear.
- Change: Lightning Rapier skill now is named "Shock Blast".
- Bug Fix: If you moved and attacked or did any sort of shorter animation, sometimes player would move after that animation, sometimes even face wrong direction. This is no longer the case.
- Bug Fix: If you dont have mana, and you used skill, you would cancel attack animation towards end, allowed you to spam attack animations fast.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 22 October 2022
Patch 17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update