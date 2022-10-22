 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 22 October 2022

Patch 17

Share · View all patches · Build 9776465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Enemy: Forest Skeleton
  • Improvement: Shoot forward animation now has in air specific animation this affects skill animations for Death Wand, Lightning rapier and Ivory Horizon.
  • Improvement: If you dont have enough mana for skill and you try to use the skill, the skill icon will flash up red.
  • Improvement: Gear/Weapon drop chances have been changed for all enemies. Now enemies will always drop 2 pieces of gear.
  • Change: Lightning Rapier skill now is named "Shock Blast".
  • Bug Fix: If you moved and attacked or did any sort of shorter animation, sometimes player would move after that animation, sometimes even face wrong direction. This is no longer the case.
  • Bug Fix: If you dont have mana, and you used skill, you would cancel attack animation towards end, allowed you to spam attack animations fast.

