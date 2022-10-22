 Skip to content

Sector's Edge update for 22 October 2022

Open Beta Patch - v2.0.1

Open Beta Patch - v2.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed an eternal loading issue on startup after changing your audio output device
  • Fixed a connection issue when joining a lobby with a party with a party member that hasn't started the game yet
  • Fixed an issue displaying stats on the victory screen if a player joined but never spawned in
  • Fixed an issue with stat tracking that caused servers to be bricked if the previous match's stats weren't processed correctly
  • Quick play no longer attempts to join full servers
  • CTF/Escort flag icons no longer flicker when looking around
  • Texture Resolution setting is now disabled if your GPU has 2GB VRAM or less
  • OpenGL Error Logging is now disabled by default
  • Your selected rendering preset now persists when closing and opening the game
  • Fixed toggling Anchor mode while third-person spectating a player
  • Player names now render when spectating
  • Fixed team info UI position when first-person spectating a player
  • Removed trees and fixed floating buildings in Soltec Plaza
  • Fixed issues with migrating stats/inventory/titles from the old version of the game

Changes

  • The voting sidebar is now always expanded
  • Increased gamemode voting time from 10s to 20s as some players are still freezing at the end of a match and missing the vote
  • Removed out-of-bounds zones in CTF and Escort game modes (temporary solution)
  • Zone outlines now only show for zones you can contest in Breakthrough
  • Changed to a new Block Pack image

Additions

  • Building tutorial on Soltec Plaza when the game first starts up. You can also select it on the Play menu

Balancing

  • Ion rounds last an extra 500ms before expiring

Changed files in this update

