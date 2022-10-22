Open Beta Patch - v2.0.1

Fixes
- Fixed an eternal loading issue on startup after changing your audio output device
- Fixed a connection issue when joining a lobby with a party with a party member that hasn't started the game yet
- Fixed an issue displaying stats on the victory screen if a player joined but never spawned in
- Fixed an issue with stat tracking that caused servers to be bricked if the previous match's stats weren't processed correctly
- Quick play no longer attempts to join full servers
- CTF/Escort flag icons no longer flicker when looking around
- Texture Resolution setting is now disabled if your GPU has 2GB VRAM or less
- OpenGL Error Logging is now disabled by default
- Your selected rendering preset now persists when closing and opening the game
- Fixed toggling Anchor mode while third-person spectating a player
- Player names now render when spectating
- Fixed team info UI position when first-person spectating a player
- Removed trees and fixed floating buildings in Soltec Plaza
- Fixed issues with migrating stats/inventory/titles from the old version of the game
Changes
- The voting sidebar is now always expanded
- Increased gamemode voting time from 10s to 20s as some players are still freezing at the end of a match and missing the vote
- Removed out-of-bounds zones in CTF and Escort game modes (temporary solution)
- Zone outlines now only show for zones you can contest in Breakthrough
- Changed to a new Block Pack image
Additions
- Building tutorial on Soltec Plaza when the game first starts up. You can also select it on the Play menu
Balancing
- Ion rounds last an extra 500ms before expiring
