 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Precursors: Armored Angels update for 22 October 2022

Minor improvements for gameplay

Share · View all patches · Build 9776441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When an opponent's mech is selected, you can press the right mouse button or the "Esc" or "Backspace" keys to return to our active mech.
  • You can change the camera mode with the right mouse button when shooting our mech and rotate it around. (we plan to hide the action menu in the future in this mode)
  • Optimization of the UI horizontal scroll viewer. Works faster, uses less resources.
  • More different enemy mechs you can encounter in the first missions. It will be even more developed in the future. (Increasing the replayability of the game.)

Changed files in this update

Precursors: Armored Angels Content Depot 1796101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link