Total Factory update for 22 October 2022

Few edits #2

Build 9776434

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Smelter now has 2 resource slots instead of 3. 3 slots were misleading. The smelter uses 1 slot for the smelting resource, 2 slot for the fuel.
  • Thief can no longer steal ammo from turrets and mortars.
  • The Crafting Terminal now opens with tier 2 instead of tier 3.
  • Added thanks to Glidercat in thank you message on the main screen of the game (search for him on youtube).

