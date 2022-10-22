- Smelter now has 2 resource slots instead of 3. 3 slots were misleading. The smelter uses 1 slot for the smelting resource, 2 slot for the fuel.
- Thief can no longer steal ammo from turrets and mortars.
- The Crafting Terminal now opens with tier 2 instead of tier 3.
- Added thanks to Glidercat in thank you message on the main screen of the game (search for him on youtube).
Total Factory update for 22 October 2022
Few edits #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update