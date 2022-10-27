 Skip to content

World of Haiku update for 27 October 2022

v. 1.2.1f1T

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Commands

  • [UPDATE] Nmap network scan.

Missions/Dojos

  • [UPDATE] Nmap output in Dojo 3C is adjusted for easy and medium difficulties.
  • [UPDATE] John output in Dojo 5C is adjusted for easy and medium difficulties.
  • [UPDATE] You can continue unfinished Dojos later with the same flags, device properties, and network info.
  • [FIX] When submitting final flag in Dojo 3C, it accepts the final flag and marks off the final task but gives you an incorrect flag response.

Map

  • [ADD] Animations of dashes along the curves of the map.

Misc Changes

  • [ADD] Network Unlocked popup.
  • [ADD] Animations that connect the network path.
  • [UPDATE] You can press the ESC key to dismiss any popup.
  • [ADD] Player profile cards.
  • [FIX] Defining a port range for nmap -p 1-65535 crashed the game. Port scanning is now both possible and won’t result in a crash.
  • [REMOVE] Gamesight.

