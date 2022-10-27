v. 1.2.1f1T

Patch Notes
Commands
- [UPDATE] Nmap network scan.
Missions/Dojos
- [UPDATE] Nmap output in Dojo 3C is adjusted for easy and medium difficulties.
- [UPDATE] John output in Dojo 5C is adjusted for easy and medium difficulties.
- [UPDATE] You can continue unfinished Dojos later with the same flags, device properties, and network info.
- [FIX] When submitting final flag in Dojo 3C, it accepts the final flag and marks off the final task but gives you an incorrect flag response.
Map
- [ADD] Animations of dashes along the curves of the map.
Misc Changes
- [ADD] Network Unlocked popup.
- [ADD] Animations that connect the network path.
- [UPDATE] You can press the ESC key to dismiss any popup.
- [ADD] Player profile cards.
- [FIX] Defining a port range for nmap -p 1-65535 crashed the game. Port scanning is now both possible and won’t result in a crash.
- [REMOVE] Gamesight.
Changed files in this update