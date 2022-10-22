 Skip to content

Nekomancy update for 22 October 2022

Alternate Route Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Occasionally an Alternate Route will appear on the first stage leading to a different stage 2!

2 New Bosses!
2 New spell shapes!

Balance Changes!
Bug Fixes!

