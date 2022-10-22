 Skip to content

UBOAT update for 22 October 2022

Update 2022.1: Patch 8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear skippers,

There is a new patch available for 2022.1. It fixes some of the most common issues reported so far. Changelog:

Graphics:
  • Fix: Leading officer's hair was clipping through his cap.
UI:
  • Added tooltips to light color change actions available in the scene and in TAB menu.
  • Added a button to the TAB menu for toggling alarm on and off.
  • Added description to the adjust ballast action on the valves.
  • Fix: Item's parameters weren't disappearing along with its description after moving cursor away in the storage UI.
  • Fix: Torpedo solution making progress is no longer displayed next to the target on the contacts list, if it's targeted by a gun, rather than periscope, UZO or hydrophone.
Ports:
  • Aesthetical improvements to Wilhelmshaven.
  • Small fixes to Bergen.
Interactions:
  • Fix: Interaction with a crashed aircraft now disappears after taking its entire crew on board.
  • Fix: It's no longer possible to press buttons during a story sequence (for example merchant ship inspection), when a new scene is still being loaded in the background.
Crew:
  • Red lighting no longer decreases crew noise. It was an accidental change in 2022.1.
  • Fix: Emergency tanks blowing order was missing on the valves after ballast was adjusted at least once.
Simulation:
  • Distant contacts now disappear instantly from the map without a timeout, when the device with which they were observed is no longer in use.
Technical:
  • Fix: If player entered a port area and quickly left it just before the port has been loaded, the port would still load and would never disappear from the scene afterwards.
  • Fix: Camera was shaking excessively when u-boat was being hit by small projectiles.

Yours,
DWS

