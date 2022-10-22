 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Legend of Pomodoro update for 22 October 2022

Patch notes: v1.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9776093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes v1.8.0 → v1.8.1:

  • Added a "max adventure progress" stat. in the retire view
  • Added an option to toggle whether to raise the application window when a timer alerts
  • Added a launch option to toggle the bootup SFX
  • Added a launch option to specify constant scene scale
  • Updated description of retire
  • Fixed an amount stat. bug of collected currencies
  • Fixed a immersive mode issue after changing options from the cycles popup
  • Improved calculation of the average trend of the recent report view
  • Improved the experience of quick upgrade/purchase actions

Changed files in this update

The Legend of Pomodoro Win Depot 1799521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link