Patch notes: v1.8.1

Patch notes v1.8.0 → v1.8.1:
- Added a "max adventure progress" stat. in the retire view
- Added an option to toggle whether to raise the application window when a timer alerts
- Added a launch option to toggle the bootup SFX
- Added a launch option to specify constant scene scale
- Updated description of retire
- Fixed an amount stat. bug of collected currencies
- Fixed a immersive mode issue after changing options from the cycles popup
- Improved calculation of the average trend of the recent report view
- Improved the experience of quick upgrade/purchase actions
Changed files in this update