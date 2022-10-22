- You could send text messages to others;
- Add 12 cosmetics and you could try on now;
- Add the statues of the ranks top3 in the hall;
- Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes, such as if you quit midway will lose 4 points, you can dash upward and so on;
Gorilla Football update for 22 October 2022
V3.5.0 Update Logs
