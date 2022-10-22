 Skip to content

Gorilla Football update for 22 October 2022

V3.5.0 Update Logs

Gorilla Football update for 22 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. You could send text messages to others;
  2. Add 12 cosmetics and you could try on now;
  3. Add the statues of the ranks top3 in the hall;
  4. Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes, such as if you quit midway will lose 4 points, you can dash upward and so on;

