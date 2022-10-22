- Fixed bug that caused the
Reset To Defaultsbuttons to not work.
- Changed how the Camera tracks the head position of models in order to reduce motion sickness.
- Added a new Gameplay option: Motion Sickness Reducer. This disables head tracking entirely, and may help with motion sickness.
KoboldKare update for 22 October 2022
Patch 412_058DD19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Content x86 Depot 1102932
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update