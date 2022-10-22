 Skip to content

KoboldKare update for 22 October 2022

Patch 412_058DD19

  • Fixed bug that caused the Reset To Defaults buttons to not work.
  • Changed how the Camera tracks the head position of models in order to reduce motion sickness.
  • Added a new Gameplay option: Motion Sickness Reducer. This disables head tracking entirely, and may help with motion sickness.

