10/21 v1.01 patch

- Added Mouse Sensitivity options - Please note if you already have the game installed, this will default to the lowest setting and you'll need to set it to your preference!
- Fixed up audio tape subtitles - we didn't have time at launch, but we've gone in and hand timed the subtitles for the audiotapes so these should be much improved!
- We've made minor adjustments to a few other non-gamebreaking bugs including but not limited to: the Simon minigame game, Daisy's performance stages all registering item drop offs, gachapon item mis-registering, and an attempt to improve some of the hiding place clipping
Thanks, everybody!
<3 Otherworld Interactive
