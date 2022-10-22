October Content Patch

Hello Loopers!
Time to experiment with some new content!
Patch Notes
- New Class: The Scientist - Take this civilian out for some on the field training with their arsenal of experimental weaponry and powerful black hole ability!
- New Map: Forest Black Site - Explore the forests of Lithuania. A complex of military bases that fell less than a week after the invasion began, now hold secrets and horrors that must be seen to be believed...
- New Ability: Gun Run - Call in strafing gunfire and missiles to annihilate your enemies!
- Round timer will now show for spectators
- New icons for weapons while in lobby
- New challenges
- Stun VFX added
- Fix to Ultra graphics settings
- New blood VFX
- New rifle fire VFX
- Class Icons added in lobby
- Option to turn on local health bar for players added to options
- Option to auto enable outlines added to options
- Performance Optimizations
Changed files in this update