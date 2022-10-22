 Skip to content

Rift Loopers update for 22 October 2022

October Content Patch

Rift Loopers update for 22 October 2022

October Content Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Loopers!

Time to experiment with some new content!

Patch Notes

  • New Class: The Scientist - Take this civilian out for some on the field training with their arsenal of experimental weaponry and powerful black hole ability!
  • New Map: Forest Black Site - Explore the forests of Lithuania. A complex of military bases that fell less than a week after the invasion began, now hold secrets and horrors that must be seen to be believed...
  • New Ability: Gun Run - Call in strafing gunfire and missiles to annihilate your enemies!
  • Round timer will now show for spectators
  • New icons for weapons while in lobby
  • New challenges
  • Stun VFX added
  • Fix to Ultra graphics settings
  • New blood VFX
  • New rifle fire VFX
  • Class Icons added in lobby
  • Option to turn on local health bar for players added to options
  • Option to auto enable outlines added to options
  • Performance Optimizations

