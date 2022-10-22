Patch Notes v0.05r8 Early Access

Features:
- Alternate Jerseys: Pick a jersey by pressing select in the exhibition team select menu
- New avatar for player. Player animation significantly improved.
- Custom endzones. Use TeamName_Endzone.png.
- Added Sim New and Sim New 2 physics settings. Try Sim New, its fairly realistic.
- More realistic pass tipping
- Playbook sleeve for quarterbacks
- 10 different Visor styles in player customizer
- Edit alternate jerseys in team customizer
- Undershirt sleeve on players (known issue: can’t save undershirt data, needs hotfix)
- Undershirt option for players without towels (known issue: can’t save undershirt data, needs hotfix)
Bug Fixes:
- Transitions for stance animations
- Touchback detection bug putting line of scrimmage at the goal post
- Team select issues for local multiplayer
- Audibles breaking kickoffs
- Missing one point conversions skipping kickoffs and putting opponent team on the 1 yard line
- Fixed out of bounds detection issues
- Catching ball on punt return or interception now doesn’t force strafing
- Coach in season mode properly rolls
- During pre-snap, if running into line of scrimmage the player does not spin in circles
- All sideline NPCs are disabled now with the setting instead of only a few
- Defensive players not stuck in strafe during pre-snap
Tweaks:
- Better blocking AI and zone coverage
- Better field goal colliders
- Football field material adjustments
- Arcade is the new default physics setting
Known Issues:
- 2 Player Co-Op has issues with player snapping and selecting the wrong player. Use the DPad to circumvent while playing.
- Can't save undershirt data. (yell at Bezan)
