 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Football Simulator update for 22 October 2022

Patch Notes v0.05r8 Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 9775639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Alternate Jerseys: Pick a jersey by pressing select in the exhibition team select menu
  • New avatar for player. Player animation significantly improved.
  • Custom endzones. Use TeamName_Endzone.png.
  • Added Sim New and Sim New 2 physics settings. Try Sim New, its fairly realistic.
  • More realistic pass tipping
  • Playbook sleeve for quarterbacks
  • 10 different Visor styles in player customizer
  • Edit alternate jerseys in team customizer
  • Undershirt sleeve on players (known issue: can’t save undershirt data, needs hotfix)
  • Undershirt option for players without towels (known issue: can’t save undershirt data, needs hotfix)

Bug Fixes:

  • Transitions for stance animations
  • Touchback detection bug putting line of scrimmage at the goal post
  • Team select issues for local multiplayer
  • Audibles breaking kickoffs
  • Missing one point conversions skipping kickoffs and putting opponent team on the 1 yard line
  • Fixed out of bounds detection issues
  • Catching ball on punt return or interception now doesn’t force strafing
  • Coach in season mode properly rolls
  • During pre-snap, if running into line of scrimmage the player does not spin in circles
  • All sideline NPCs are disabled now with the setting instead of only a few
  • Defensive players not stuck in strafe during pre-snap

Tweaks:

  • Better blocking AI and zone coverage
  • Better field goal colliders
  • Football field material adjustments
  • Arcade is the new default physics setting

Known Issues:

  • 2 Player Co-Op has issues with player snapping and selecting the wrong player. Use the DPad to circumvent while playing.
  • Can't save undershirt data. (yell at Bezan)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1488561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link