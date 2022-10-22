Build 1.07 in now live

Build 1.07 is now live.

Hello guys.

In this build, the stats controller was introduced, in which you can access all the tower information such as:

Damage

Attack speed

Rotation

Critical chance

And much more, literally every upgrade the tower has is described in the stats controller.

Also, it is now possible to sell towers through the stats controller, but only in singleplayer. To finish the stats controller you can also change the shooting mode of the turret, having the possibility of 3 modes, first, last and random.

The campaign mode can also be played in multiplayer, having all maps and tutorial available.

And for those who had doubts about what each upgrade does, now when selecting the upgrade manually, a brief description of what it does will appear. I hope this helps people better understand what each upgrade does and can better shape their strategy.

I hope you can enjoy this new version and with the qualities and improvements made, and for future updates keep an eye out for the new class that will come out, the elementals.