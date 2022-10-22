 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Joy Flight Playtest update for 22 October 2022

Dynamic Weather Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9775575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dynamic Weather has been added to Joy Flight.

Fly through the storm, speed into the rain and look out for lightning strikes!!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2173501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link