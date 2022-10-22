 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 22 October 2022

Fixed a bug that prevents players from viewing gambled item properties

312: Early Access 0.13.51 - October 21, 2022 10:25 PM EST
• Fixed a bug that allowed you to view item props on gambled items before purchasing them.

