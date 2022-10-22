SHOP HAS BEEN ADDED.... NEW CRATE ADDED!!!!! GL probably wont work though so keep lookout for more bug updates
Birchian Flight Simulator update for 22 October 2022
Shop added, Need to Make Sure its working... may revert
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Birchian Flight Simulator Depot WIN Depot 1007951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update