DOOM TOMB update for 22 October 2022

DOOM TOMB Small Update: Alpha version 6.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new?

UI updates

  • Replaced the text-based level tracker with a nice progress bar that displays exp gained after every match.
  • Improved visuals of game recap menu.

Other

  • Added animation for player dying before match ends, instead of just de-spawning at 0 willpower.
  • Fixed bug where pick up icon would always be Elixir of speed regardless of which Item player had selected.
  • Camera system tweaked to stop clipping through walls.
  • Adjusted tether cable to be properly attach to end of hook.
What's next?

