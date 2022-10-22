DOOM TOMB Small Update: Alpha version 6.2.0

What's new?
UI updates
- Replaced the text-based level tracker with a nice progress bar that displays exp gained after every match.
- Improved visuals of game recap menu.
Other
- Added animation for player dying before match ends, instead of just de-spawning at 0 willpower.
- Fixed bug where pick up icon would always be Elixir of speed regardless of which Item player had selected.
- Camera system tweaked to stop clipping through walls.
- Adjusted tether cable to be properly attach to end of hook.
What's next?
Want to share custom maps, join play sessions, or get involved with the game's development?
Click here to join the community discord server!
