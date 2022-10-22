Tiebreaker Changes
- Tiebreaker is now a random selection instead of a race
HUD Changes
- PlayerHUD now shows more information about the status of the match; this includes who is currently winning the round, team names, and the number of rounds won by each team
- PlayerHUD now works when showing spell cooldowns
Stats Changes
- Stats remade to show better how well a player is doing as well as display that information correctly
- Zone Difference taken out of stats
Tutorial Added
- Players will now have to complete the tutorial in order to play the game
- Tutorial explains the controls for the game and how to play the game
Endgame Changes
- After a match is over, players should now be able to remake the match
Menu Changes
- Menu visuals adjusted
- Added Chat
