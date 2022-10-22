 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spell Realms Playtest update for 22 October 2022

BMG 2.21

Share · View all patches · Build 9775065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tiebreaker Changes

  • Tiebreaker is now a random selection instead of a race

HUD Changes

  • PlayerHUD now shows more information about the status of the match; this includes who is currently winning the round, team names, and the number of rounds won by each team
  • PlayerHUD now works when showing spell cooldowns

Stats Changes

  • Stats remade to show better how well a player is doing as well as display that information correctly
  • Zone Difference taken out of stats

Tutorial Added

  • Players will now have to complete the tutorial in order to play the game
  • Tutorial explains the controls for the game and how to play the game

Endgame Changes

  • After a match is over, players should now be able to remake the match
  • Menu visuals adjusted
  • Added Chat

Changed files in this update

Spell Realms Playtest Content Depot 1752931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link