Patch Notes v.1.0.0.2

Gameplay Changes
- Tutorial has been added
- New posters have been added to Headquarters in the training area
- Added test Phantom to Headquarters' training area
- Updated Molly's ult animation
- Textures have been updated to improve performance
- Temporarily removed ending lose animations
- Halloween update has been added
Balance Changes
- Aggression AI shove probability reduced
- Phantom hitboxes have been slightly increased
- All difficulties have been made slightly more difficult for groups
- Increased attack frequency for bigger maps for less down time
- Decreased Molly's ult gravity slightly and gave a small amount of time to get out of it as it's starting
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where Phantom sounds were not positioned in 3D space properly
- Fixed Morrigan's locomotion animations
- Fixed Lucas staying visible after his ult
- Fixed Morrigan's teleport animation
- Fixed all Phantom execution animations not lining up consistently for server and client
- Fixed issue where Molly moves with her ult
- Fixed spring arm issue with kill cam on client
- Fixed Spirit Box's phrase repetitions
- Fixed issue with Scholar's level 10 ability where player was not able to be targeted by Phantoms when allies were alive
- Fixed issue where player could cheese Phantoms by standing behind the piano on Bishop Manor
- Fixed floating whiteboard on Jones House
Weapon Tuning
- Salt Shotgun now does a slight knockback during Neutralization phase
- NaCl45 now has a slight slow effect on headshots
- NaCl45 damage has been slightly lowered
- EMF Pistol charges up a little faster when held but can no longer be held forever
Gadget Tuning
- Thermometer now reads random values between 18 and 25C when not getting freezing temperatures
Sound Changes
- Added Phantom attack SFX
- Added Phantom execute SFX
- Added Phantom teleport sound when they appear near you
- Added RTPCs for health reset at the end of a match
- Volume for boss music has been slightly lowered
- Changed distance from which Phantoms can be heard from
- Slightly increased volume of the Phantom's teleport
Changed files in this update