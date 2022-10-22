 Skip to content

Phantom Hysteria update for 22 October 2022

Patch Notes v.1.0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9775011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

  • Tutorial has been added
  • New posters have been added to Headquarters in the training area
  • Added test Phantom to Headquarters' training area
  • Updated Molly's ult animation
  • Textures have been updated to improve performance
  • Temporarily removed ending lose animations
  • Halloween update has been added

Balance Changes

  • Aggression AI shove probability reduced
  • Phantom hitboxes have been slightly increased
  • All difficulties have been made slightly more difficult for groups
  • Increased attack frequency for bigger maps for less down time
  • Decreased Molly's ult gravity slightly and gave a small amount of time to get out of it as it's starting

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where Phantom sounds were not positioned in 3D space properly
  • Fixed Morrigan's locomotion animations
  • Fixed Lucas staying visible after his ult
  • Fixed Morrigan's teleport animation
  • Fixed all Phantom execution animations not lining up consistently for server and client
  • Fixed issue where Molly moves with her ult
  • Fixed spring arm issue with kill cam on client
  • Fixed Spirit Box's phrase repetitions
  • Fixed issue with Scholar's level 10 ability where player was not able to be targeted by Phantoms when allies were alive
  • Fixed issue where player could cheese Phantoms by standing behind the piano on Bishop Manor
  • Fixed floating whiteboard on Jones House

Weapon Tuning

  • Salt Shotgun now does a slight knockback during Neutralization phase
  • NaCl45 now has a slight slow effect on headshots
  • NaCl45 damage has been slightly lowered
  • EMF Pistol charges up a little faster when held but can no longer be held forever

Gadget Tuning

  • Thermometer now reads random values between 18 and 25C when not getting freezing temperatures

Sound Changes

  • Added Phantom attack SFX
  • Added Phantom execute SFX
  • Added Phantom teleport sound when they appear near you
  • Added RTPCs for health reset at the end of a match
  • Volume for boss music has been slightly lowered
  • Changed distance from which Phantoms can be heard from
  • Slightly increased volume of the Phantom's teleport

Changed files in this update

