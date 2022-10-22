 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 22 October 2022

Hotfix 527877

Hotfix 527877 · Build 9775009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes 

* The Configure Server has been updated on the Klei Accounts page to generate files for the playstyles. (https://accounts.klei.com/account/game/servers?game=DontStarveTogether)

Bug Fixes 

* Gameplay      
          * Fixed a typo in the Philosopher’s Stone description.

  • Dedicated servers with a game_mode set to endless or wilderness will now correctly set up with the playstyle.

  • Art

    • Fixed Walter’s Lunar Scout Cap having a missing inventory icon.
    • Fixed Walter’s Lunar Scout Boots missing its boot cuffs.
    • Fixed Wormwood’s Moonbound head blooming leaf particles to match the skin colours.
    • Adjusted Wickerbottom’s Lunar skin.
    • Adjusted Wormwood’s Moonbound head’s mouth.
       

