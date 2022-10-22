Hotfix 527877

Changes
* The Configure Server has been updated on the Klei Accounts page to generate files for the playstyles. (https://accounts.klei.com/account/game/servers?game=DontStarveTogether)
Bug Fixes
* Gameplay
* Fixed a typo in the Philosopher’s Stone description.
-
Dedicated servers with a game_mode set to endless or wilderness will now correctly set up with the playstyle.
-
Art
- Fixed Walter’s Lunar Scout Cap having a missing inventory icon.
- Fixed Walter’s Lunar Scout Boots missing its boot cuffs.
- Fixed Wormwood’s Moonbound head blooming leaf particles to match the skin colours.
- Adjusted Wickerbottom’s Lunar skin.
- Adjusted Wormwood’s Moonbound head’s mouth.
