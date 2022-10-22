Halloween '22! | Hotfix v0.7.1.4

- The language filter now saves your previously selected language
- Spirit is now selected in the journal by default
- You can now sprint when dead, when sprinting is disabled
- The distance walked and sprinted stat will no longer count movement when you are dead
- Improved performance of the Anisotropic graphics setting
- The bone will no longer spawn in an unreachable location if it spawns inside the large tents
- When opening the Journal with a gamepad you will no longer navigate over to the main menu UI
- Gamepads can now navigate the correct direction when selecting a right arrow in the journal
- Gamepads will no longer lose the ability to navigate the journal after pressing most option buttons
- The server browser page number now updates and displays correctly when applying filters
- Ghosts can now kill you if you are hiding inside a drawer
- You can no longer put on multiple head cameras if someone else was to return theirs
- When someone else puts a head camera back in the truck, the head camera model now correctly disables
- You can no longer hear any sound in the menu when your master volume is set to 0
- The “Are you sure?” UI will now disappear if you exit the journal while on that page
- The language selection when playing the game for the very first time will now correctly say “voice” and “text” for each option
- Fixed an issue where the shop UI would remain on after un-focusing it
- The abilities used stat will now increase when the Moroi curses someone
- Moroi will now only curse with a parabolic microphone when hearing a ghost whisper
- Moroi will now curse you when you use the spirit box
- Placing equipment after placing it back in the truck, will no longer cause the equipment to move after placement
- The haunted mirror will now render all visible objects
- Potential fix for the microphone being set incorrectly when you have multiple output devices in Windows
- The sound sensor legs will no longer collide with the player
- Prison exterior doors are now unlockable after hunts
- You can now use the lighter in the lobby
- Motion sensors, dots and sound sensors are no longer detected during a hunt, when in your hand
- You will no longer hear footstep audio in the lobby when your volume is set to 0
- The microwave interaction photo will now work
- Fuse box sparks will now appear in Prison and School, when the difficulty settings are set to broken
- Potential fix for ouija response challenge not working
- UI arrows no longer appear for cabinets in some situations
- UI arrows now fade in and out correctly
- The photo evidence text will no longer overlap the stars in some languages
- You can no longer right click to turn on the DOTS, motion sensor or sound sensor which makes the ghost track you during a hunt
- Jack o' lanterns will now play the light sound effect on the correct floor and will change volume with the master volume
- Vive Cosmos joystick input will now work
- VR can now use all scrollbars and sliders
- The VR Journal and Walkie Talkie will now reset their size when dropping them. A full fix for this bug will be coming soon
- VR players will no longer get caught on sound sensors attached to the belt
- The “Restricted Area” now has the correct room name instead of “Basement West Corridor”
- The ghost can no longer do ghost events in the basement west corridor, restricted area, courtyard corridor, female wing and male wing
