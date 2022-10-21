 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 21 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.21

Build 9774891

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New shield VFX.
  • Updates to existing built-in ships, plus new ships, including flagships for all factions.
  • Updates to German, French, Russian, and Simplified Chinese translations.
  • The Salvage/Collect/Mine tool can now be canceled by right-clicking.
  • Removed the link to the official forums on the title screen. (The forums are being deactivated soon.)
  • Bugfix: Crash in the crew manager when using the Simplified Chinese translation.
  • Bugfix: Nuke Launchers weren't displaying their targeting arcs in the ship editor.

